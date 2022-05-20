Richarlison told Jamie Carragher to "wash your mouth" after Everton's thrilling 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday - only for the former Liverpool defender to then laud him for lashing out on social media.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher had suggested Richarlison feigns injuries in the build-up to the Toffees' battle for Premier League survival.

The Brazilian scored the equalising goal as his side battled back from 2-0 down in the second half to beat Palace and secure their top-flight status for another season.

And in the early hours of the morning after Everton's famous win, Richarlison took to Twitter.

"Wash your mouth before you talk about me and Everton and I don't respect you," he quipped to Carragher.

Carragher is no stranger to a Twitter row but said he actually liked Richarlison's fighting talk, admitting he would have done the same.

"I actually quite like this, if Twitter was about when I was a player I’m sure I would’ve called pundits out quite a lot," he wrote.

Of course, Carragher's fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville could not help but get involved.

"Know how you feel mate," wrote Neville in response to Richarlison's initial post.

