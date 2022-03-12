Antonio Conte says he is committed to Tottenham for at least another year, and that he and the club have forged an understanding on how to operate together.

Conte took charge of Tottenham in November of last year following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, and the team showed improvement almost immediately.

His contract runs until the summer of 2023, with an option in place to extend by a further year, and the Italian is committed to seeing out his deal - but says the squad needs to be improved.

"For sure at the moment there is only one truth - I am committed to this club for another year," Conte said. "The club wanted this type of situation and I accepted it because it was good to get to know each other.

"After four months I think the club have understood the way I want to work and I understand the club.

"We have three more months till the end of the season to continue to improve our knowledge of each other and then to find the best solution for both.

"I can tell you that I am enjoying working for this club and I would like to fight for something important for this club. For sure it is true that I would like this - to fight for the future, to fight to be competitive, to fight to win and not only to finish fourth in the league, because I repeat, that is not my ambition.”

Tottenham signed Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in January, but Conte wanted more and he has made it clear that Spurs need to improve if they are to challenge for titles.

"In January we showed that we have just started to try to improve the situation,” Conte said. “For sure, to be competitive and become stronger and win the league and to fight to stay in the top four, we need a big, big improvement.

"We have started to do this with these players because we are working really well and in my opinion are improving a lot, but for sure, you need in the future to have other important steps and to have ambition.

"And it needs to be ambition with facts and not only with words to become stronger."

Tottenham trail fourth-place Arsenal by three points, with the Gunners having a game in hand, and Spurs continue their top-four push with a trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

