Patrick Vieira appeared to distance himself from Daniel Ek’s attempted takeover of Arsenal as he admitted he could not speak freely on the subject while manager of Crystal Palace.

Like former Arsenal team-mates Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry, Vieira was supportive of the Swedish billionaire’s takeover bid in the wake of the Gunners’ failed attempt to join the European Super League.

The offer was rejected by Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke but Henry has recently suggested that Spotify co-founder Ek remains committed to buying the club.

Vieira faces the club he used to captain for the first time since becoming Crystal Palace boss on Monday night and said he was unable to talk about the Gunners in the same way that he had done prior to arriving at Selhurst Park.

"I was just expressing myself as Patrick, ex-Arsenal football player," Vieira said when asked about his support for Ek's takeover plans.

"That comment was based on how the direction (of the club) was going.

"I was talking to somebody who had a different view and a different way of taking (forward) Arsenal Football Club.

"This was the reason why with Dennis and Thierry were involved in the kind of situation that Arsenal was in.

"I am in a different position than a couple of months ago. So I'm not going to express myself in the same way than when I was just an ex-Arsenal football player."

Last month, Henry admitted that there was currently no dialogue between Kroenke and Ek but he insisted the deal was not dead.

"It hasn't happened yet, but we and he is here to stay. So let's see what's going to happen," Henry said.

The striker's former Arsenal and France team-mate, however, believes the Kroenkes have made it obvious they have no intention of selling.

"​When you were looking at the situation at the time it was clear that the Kroenke family was making the statement that the club is not for sale," Vieira said.

"Then I think everything was over. You can't buy a football club if it is not for sale."

