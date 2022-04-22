Erik ten Hag has warned his new Manchester United players that they will need to adapt to his methods or face the consequences.

There is likely to be a squad rebuild, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard out of contract in the summer, and suggestions that the Dutchman will be given £120 million to invest in players.

Bug names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are likely to be in the squad when they return for pre-season training, and Ten Hag will not pull punches for star players.

“I'll always be myself," Ten Hag told Dutch newspaper Trouw . "I will not change my view on coaching.

“The type of players you have determines the way you play, but I'm in control of the demands and tasks that are asked of the players.

"I decide what task a player has. If someone doesn't perform his tasks, he will be made aware of that, no matter whom it may be. I will not compromise on that."

Ten Hag is looking to bring Steve McClaren back to the club as his assistant and despite reports suggesting United want him to assess the current coaching setup before making change, it appears the 52-year-old will not bend.

“I make demands about the way I want to work before I sign,” Ten Hag said. “If those demands aren't met, I'm not signing.

"The buck stops with me and I will be judged on the results of the team.

I don't want to be a dictator, I want to work together, but I wanted to have a say in transfers, that was a condition for me."

