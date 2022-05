Football

'I didn't see this when I destroyed Man Utd' – Pep Guardiola roasts Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov after critcism

Manchester City suffered an agonising defeat to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League and Pep Guardiola's side came in for criticism for the manner of the defeat. The City coach has hit back at the likes of Dimitar Berbatov and Patrice Evra who questioned him and his players for the exit.

