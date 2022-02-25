Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play into his 40s and add to his trophy collection before he retires, though he admits: 'I know I don't have many years left playing.'

The 37-year-old Manchester United striker returned to the Premier League this season after leaving Juventus, and has 15 goals in 29 club appearances this term.

That represents a slowing down of his scoring rate from this time in Italy, and further still from his peak years at Real Madrid where he averaged around a goal a game.

The Portugal international is aware he is in the final years of his career, but does not see retirement as imminent.

Speaking to DAZN , he said: “It's hard to say that I don't want more, because if I'm at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not, and in the national team too.

“I know I don't have many years left playing, four or five more. We'll see, and I want to win more things.”

He continued: “You have to be intelligent and know that at 18, 20 or 25 you are not the same as at 35. That is the maturity, the experience, the intelligence to understand that maybe you lose some things to win others and have balance right to keep competing and be at the highest level.

“That's not easy, but it seems like it to me, because I show year after year that the numbers speak for themselves.

“I don't have to tell you that I'm very good, because the numbers are there. The facts are facts, the rest is not. It doesn't matter at all.

“That's why I'm very happy with my form, I'm still scoring goals, helping people, teams, both in the national team and at Manchester United and that's why I want to continue like this.”

