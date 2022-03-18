Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has criticised his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta following the latter's complaints about the Gunners’ fixture schedule.

Arteta took issue with the Premier League for handing Arsenal a Saturday lunchtime kick off against Aston Villa, on the back of a defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Ad

Speaking following the loss to Liverpool, Arteta said : “Thank you so much to the Premier League to do that and they did it again when we have to play Chelsea and Manchester United.

Premier League ‘It's not very fair what they've done’ – Arteta hits out at Premier League over fixture scheduling YESTERDAY AT 11:37

“They want to give them any advantage, so I say to them today, thank you so much for doing that.”

Those comments have not sat well with Conte, who chose to remind Arteta that Arsenal asked to have the north London derby postponed in January due to a mix of Covid cases, injuries and absences due to international commitments.

Tottenham were furious with the postponement in January, and Conte has no sympathy for the Gunners now.

Conte said: “I only want to remind Arteta [about] the game that we postponed - Tottenham v Arsenal, okay? Yes, If we speak about fair or unfair, okay, and, I stop.

“In general I think my answer is enough. Okay? It is enough. If someone wants to speak about fair or unfair. We postponed a game Tottenham v Arsenal, if you remember.

“I don’t forget this and I think it is not right to speak about fair or unfair.”

Tottenham are giving chase to Arsenal in the race for the top four, and Spurs face West Ham on Sunday.

Transfers Man City to offer Haaland £500,000-per-week contract – Paper Round 16/03/2022 AT 00:10