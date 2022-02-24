Jurgen Klopp has conceded he got a little carried away after catching the eye with his wild celebrations following Liverpool’s win over Leeds.

Ad

Klopp marched towards the Kop at full-time and whipped up the crowd with a series of fist pumps, to suggest the German feels the Reds are firmly in the title mix.

Premier League 'There's a title race...if we win all our games' - Klopp on Reds' chances of catching City YESTERDAY AT 15:23

The Reds boss says his wild celebrations of past years are kept under the lid, but he was drawn in by the energy from the Anfield crowd.

“If I’d been there 10 seconds later I wouldn’t have done it,” Klopp said . “But in that moment I got a little bit carried away.

“Obviously it doesn’t happen too often anymore to me but in this moment it happened and absolutely fine for the moment.

“I really loved how the whole stadium responded to the game and how we were really in the game as a unit. I couldn’t be more thankful for the support of the people because so many things happen only because of them.”

Despite moving within three points of City and Klopp celebrating wildly, the former Borussia Dortmund boss says the Reds are doing their own thing and not focused on the title race.

“Honestly, we don’t chase City; we try to win our football games,” Klopp said.

“The thing is now we have obviously the cup final at the weekend and City play, I don’t know exactly who, but they might probably win this game then it is six points again before we play the next Premier League game.

"I am not sure then if we play the next game after them or before them, [but] it might be nine points all of a sudden, so we don’t have to count these kind of things.

“We just have to win our football games. Do we do that front-footed? Yes, but as much as I love the goals we scored, I loved the clean sheet because everything we do is based on a top-organised defensive performance. Without that we are just a good football team, but with that we can be a successful football team.”

Liverpool face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, while Manchester City take on Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Champions League Klopp cautions that Liverpool are still in 'dangerous' position despite first leg win 17/02/2022 AT 10:02