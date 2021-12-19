Jurgen Klopp hit out at referee Paul Tierney and VAR following Liverpool’s draw with Tottenham.

While the attacking football took the breath away, there was controversy. Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, who scored for his side, was shown a red card in the second half, but Harry Kane - who was also on target - got away with a yellow for what looked a far worse challenge earlier in the game.

Klopp also felt his side should have been handed a penalty for a foul on Diogo Jota, and questioned the performance of the officials.

Asked by Sky Sports whether Kane should have seen red, Klopp said: “Yes definitely. You can give Robbo a red card. It is not the smartest challenge but that (Kane) is definitely a red card. No doubt about it. His leg was in the air, it was pure coincidence.

"Harry cannot judge it. If Robbo’s leg is on the ground it is a broken leg.

"We have a VAR sitting there and he thinks have a look at Robertson again. Fine that’s what he is there for. But what did he do in that situation? And then there is the penalty situation with Diogo Jota.

“Mr Tierney told me Diogo stops on purpose because he wants the foul. First and foremost if you want to shoot you have to stop because you cannot do both.

“He told me he thinks he stops on purpose. It is incredible. He had the best spot on the pitch and doesn’t give it. You will have to ask him what his problem is with me."

Klopp was handed a yellow card for some vociferous protests on the touchline, and suggested Tierney had a problem with him.

“I have no idea what his problem is with me,” Klopp said. "I was a bit more emotional in the game but he gives me a yellow card but it is not allowed in a situation like this? He comes over and gives me a yellow card but I’d have preferred the right decisions on the pitch."

Liverpool will head into the busy Christmas period three points behind leaders Manchester City, and with rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Klopp feels something has to give on the scheduling.

"We play now on Wednesday, Sunday and Tuesday," Klopp said. "That is impossible. We do not have the players. We could maybe have another case or two. We have to think about it, we cannot just push it all through.

"First of all take away the second semi-final of the Carabao Cup. Just play once, wherever you play it I don’t care. The 26th and 28th of December is really not possible. We would prefer to play but we need some help. If we carry on we cannot carry on as usual.

"If we don’t play any more and have a break I am fine. But I know the problem. When do you want to play the games. It is not that easy to fit them in. We said before Coronavirus that it was a bit busy and now it gives us a proper punch."

