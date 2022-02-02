Dele Alli is backing new Everton manager Frank Lampard to get the best out of him, with the pair both hoping to change the recent fortunes in the blue corner of Merseyside.

Alli scored 67 times for Spurs, with his most dazzling displays coming under the stewardship of Mauricio Pochettino when the club were regulars in the Premier League’s top four.

The 25-year-old failed to impress when Tottenham’s next string of managers took charge, becoming a bit-part player for Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

A strong relationship with his manager is clearly key to Alli, and speaking to Everton TV, he made it clear he cannot wait to work with Lampard, saying, “He is an amazing manager and an amazing person as well”.

“Speaking to him and admiring him so much as a player, and what he’s done so far as a manager – I think it’s amazing”, he said.

The pair could both make their respective debuts in the FA Cup against Brentford on Saturday, with Alli hoping to fit straight into the way Lampard wants to set up his team.

“He knows me very well as a player and I know the tactics he likes and how he likes to play, and how likes his teams to work. So, I feel like it’s a perfect match and I can’t wait to get going”, he said.

Comparisons could be drawn on a similarity in playing styles between Alli and his new manager, who was a three-time Premier League winner with Chelsea.

Speaking about getting down to work with Lampard, Alli is hoping for some guidance to rejuvenate his career, saying, “being an attacking midfielder and, obviously he scored a lot of goals as well as a midfielder – I’ll speak to him a lot about that and what he did as a player to make the most of his talent”.

I'm here and I'm looking to show what I can do and show everyone the best part of Dele

Alli and Lampard are not the only new faces at Goodison Park, as the club’s hierarchy looks to make drastic changes with the club just four points above the relegation zone after winning just one of their part 14 top flight fixtures.

Lampard’s coaching team is set to be enhanced too, with Ashley Cole tempted to leave his role as Chelsea’s under-16 coach to reunite with his former England team-mate, while Everton are also interested in offering former player Tim Cahill a role at the club.

Although they did impressive work in the transfer window this time around, they could also be set to get some help in the scouting and recruitment department.

Steve Hitchen has resigned from his role in that department at Tottenham, with the former Blackburn player said to be under consideration for a position at Goodison Park, as their overhaul continues.

