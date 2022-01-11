Mohamed Salah has reiterated his desire to remain at Liverpool, insisting that he is not demanding “crazy stuff” to sign a new deal at Anfield.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires in June 2023, with PSG recently linked with a move for the Egyptian.

Ad

Salah has hit explosive form this season and equalled Jamie Vardy’s record of providing a goal or assist in 15 consecutive Premier League games in December.

Premier League Lijnders confident Liverpool can overcome loss of Mane, Salah and Keita to AFCON 02/01/2022 AT 20:34

His displays have catapulted him into the Ballon d’Or conversation, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s stranglehold on the award predicted to end in 2022.

“I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their hands,” Salah told GQ . “They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff.”

Salah, who is currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, said it was up to Liverpool to meet his demands.

“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, they appreciate what you did for the club,” he continued.

“I've been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It's in their hands.”

Salah is hoping to remain sharp deep into his 30s, having installed his own recovery suite – including a cryotherapy bath – in his home.

When put to him that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still scoring goals for AC Milan at 40, Salah replied: “It's not just Zlatan.

“[Cristiano] Ronaldo is 36, [Karim] Benzema, 34. All the top players at the moment, [Robert] Lewandowski, Messi, all of them are 34, 35.”

Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 16 goals, six clear of closest rival and teammate Diogo Jota.

Premier League 'It is a clear red' - Azpilicueta hits out at decision not to show red card to Mane 02/01/2022 AT 19:17