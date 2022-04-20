Jurgen Klopp told reporters that his aim is not to humiliate opponents after his Liverpool side beat Manchester United 4-0.

Two goals from Mohamed Salah and one each from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane saw Liverpool to a comprehensive victory at Anfield. The result moved Liverpool top of the table ; two points clear of Manchester City having played a game more, and evidenced the gulf in class between Klopp’s side and United, who remain in sixth.

Ad

However, in his post-match interview Klopp said that his sole aim was to ensure that his team won games.

Premier League ‘Embarrassing, disappointing, maybe even humiliating’ – Rangnick on Liverpool mauling 11 HOURS AGO

"I'm not here to humiliate opponents or whatever,” said Klopp.

“That is absolutely not the reason. We did what we had to do and we won the games, that's how it is. United are obviously in a difficult situation; look at the line-up tonight, they played without their centre-midfielders."

However, the result means that over the course of two Premier League games, United have conceded nine goals without reply, but Klopp added that he would have been happy with two 1-0 wins.

"The 9-0 I'm not interested (in),” added Klopp.

“That's really something for the supporters; if they want to celebrate 9-0 then they can do that, but it's not for me.

“We wanted three points and if it would have been 1-0 twice I would feel exactly the same - and I know it will not last forever. They will strike back, they will be there again, this club is too powerful, but in the moment - for tonight - we were too good, that's the truth."

It was a chastening night in a chastening season for Manchester United, but interim boss Ralf Rangnick insisted his players had not checked out mentally.

“No, I don't think that they have mentally checked out,” said Rangnick.

“It's just a different level. They have better players than we have if you look at it in total. This is what was reflected by the result today.”

Rangnick added that he expected a rebuild over the summer, adding that that inevitability was clear from the moment he was appointed.

“There will be a rebuild for sure but right now that doesn't help us because we still have another five games to play. There has to be a rebuild for me (which) was clear when I came in December and after the first three or four weeks for me that was obvious.

"Right now it doesn't help. For us it is extremely embarrassing and as a coaching staff to have press conferences like the one we have right now. But, we just have to admit they are better than us."

Next up for Manchester United is a trip to Arsenal on Saturday while Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Premier League Klopp slates 'c**p kick-off time' amid fixture pile-up 14/04/2022 AT 08:13