Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has apologised for his recent interview where he discussed a return to Inter, being unhappy at his current club, and praising Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“I totally understand, I think I should have been much clearer in my message,” he said.

“The interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter fans, not about disrespecting the fans and the football club, the owner, the teammates and the manager because they did a lot of effort to bring me back and I wanted to come back.

Now it’s on me to show my commitment is 100% and I will do that every game.

Asked if Chelsea fans needed to question his commitment after expressing a desire to one day play for Inter again, he said: “They don’t need to question.

“I always said I wanted to come here to be successful, that’s why I signed a five year deal. Chelsea is a club that is equal to success. I have a special passion for this club. I want to win here for many years. That's why I signed a five year deal and that’s why I want to show my commitment in training and in games for this football club.”

The 28-year-old Belgian international talked up moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid, but in the interview for Chelsea he claimed he was talking of how such clubs are perceived by other supporters.

“I think kids have this type of dream to play for these clubs - for me it’s Chelsea.

“Everybody knows that from when I was 10 or 11 I wanted to play here.

“I came here when I was 18 back here when I’m 28, prime years of my career, I can’t mess this up. I’m really happy to be here.

“To the fans I’m sorry for the upset I caused. You know the connection I have with this club, I understand you being upset. It’s up to me to restore your trust and show my commitment.

To the manager I apologise, to my teammates and the board. It was not the right moment and I want to move forward from this and start winning football games.”

