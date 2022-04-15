Jack Grealish has admitted he needs to be 'more selfish' if he wants to add to his goals and assists tally at Manchester City.

The 26-year-old signed for Manchester City last summer for £100 million but has managed just two goals and two assists so far in the Premier League. The midfielder has been subject to rotation too, starting just nine of city's league matches since October. And while Grealish does want to add to those numbers, he is happy with his contribution to the side.

"Obviously as an attacking player, you do want goals and assists. I know for one thing I should definitely have more assists," Grealish told BBC Sport.

"Goals - I think I need to get myself in goal scoring positions a little bit more but I know it's not all about goals and assists. There are big games we've won and I feel like I've contributed.

"I sat down with the manager and the analyst guys from City, they've showed me stats that you want to see as an attacking player that aren't goals and assists - expected assists, passes in the final third, successful passes in the final third and stuff like this, where I've been quite successful in.

"I just need a few to fall my way and then they'll come."

Part of the reason Grealish has struggled for goals this season is that, by his own admission, he doesn't shoot enough. The England international says he loves an assist but adds he needs to be selfish in front of goal to add to his count.

"I shoot way less than anyone," added Grealish. "I'm not even sure why, the guys say it here. Like say if I score in training, the lads are like, 'why don't you shoot more?'

"I probably should become more selfish. But like I said I don't really count myself as a selfish player. If someone's in a better position I'm going to pass it to them. I actually love the feeling of having an assist - players coming over and thanking you for their goal. It's just nice.

"Scoring is the best feeling in football, but I just love assisting."

Despite Grealish's low numbers, he insists pressure and price tag have nothing to do with it, and is focused on impressing the manager and his team-mates.

But he admits that his first time training with the club was daunting, and that he wanted to make a good impression on the squad.

"The most nervous I've ever been...was my first session at City," said Grealish.

"There was no one there, there weren't like fans or anything, it was just the other players. Like going out to training, if I made a bad pass, they'd be thinking 'a hundred million? He can't even control the ball!'

"I think even now, sometimes with the price tag and all, this doesn't actually affect me at all I swear, it's more or less trying to impress the manager because he's such a big figure and trying to impress all these players I'm playing with, and wanting them to think I'm a good player.

"This is the business end now and hopefully I can help the team and chip in with goals and assists, because that's what I've come here for."

