Jurgen Klopp has suggested that not getting the Coronavirus vaccine is the same as drink driving.

A report earlier this week showed only seven clubs have over 50% of their squad vaccinated, as a new government exemption means Premier League players returning from red-list countries on international duty can continue to train and play games whilst quarantining, as long as they are fully vaccinated.

“We [Liverpool] have 99% vaccinated,” Klopp has claimed.

Premier League Klopp hints at formation shift; Guardiola says Klopp has made him better YESTERDAY AT 14:46

"I didn’t have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team.

"I cannot remember really talking to a player in a one-on-one situation and explaining to him why he should because I am not a doctor.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 30, 2021 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Image credit: Eurosport

Klopp will be pleased with the response from his squad to receive the vaccine as he struggles to understand why the vaccine rate amongst Premier League stars is so low, as he touched on the importance of accepting a vaccine in order to protect others.

We all probably were in a situation where we had a beer or two and thought we still could drive but, we are not allowed to drive anywhere so we don’t drive.

“But this law is not there for protecting me when I drink two beers and want to drive, it’s for protecting all the other people because I’m drunk or pissed and we accept that as a law.

“For me it is exactly the same; I don’t take the vaccination only to protect me, I take the vaccination to protect all the people around me.

“I don’t understand why that is a limitation of freedom because, if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well.

“I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so about everybody around me.

“If I get [Covid] and I suffer from it, my fault, if I get it and spread it to someone else, my fault and not their fault.”

The comments from Klopp come as Liverpool gear up for a crucial tie with Manchester City on Sunday, and the Reds look to climb to the top of the table with victory over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Premier League Parker's Picks: Liverpool to lose to Man City, Man Utd to edge past Everton YESTERDAY AT 12:21