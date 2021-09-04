Edu defends Arsenal transfer strategy: 'You have to see the bigger picture'
Arsenal’s summer signings have been labelled as “underwhelming” by some Gunners’ fans, and technical director Edu Gaspar has spoken to the club’s media team to explain the “bigger picture” in place at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal were the Premier League’s biggest spenders this summer, recruiting six first-team players.
We signed six players, all the six are under the age of 23, so that is the direction you go to try to consolidate the direction of the squad, to try to give to the squad more balance and more future as well.
The club’s biggest signing was Ben White, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee in the region of £50 million.
Martin Odegaard returned to London Colney after impressing during his six-month loan spell at the Emirates last year, with the Gunners quick to pay Real Madrid’s £30 million asking price when his services became available.
They also splashed out for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, a move which was reportedly pushed through by manager Mikel Arteta, a long-term admirer of the shot-stopper.
Edu explained how Arsenal had not just done recent business in the transfer market, but worked behind the scenes to tie down some of their key assets.
English youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe have both signed long-term deals, as well as Brazilian Gabrielle Martinelli.
“But what I would like people to understand is the big picture, because if you see a year ago we started to make some decisions in this direction so we renewed Bukayo Saka, and renewed Martinelli in this period as well just to give them some direction in the way you try to go.
"Just to give you some context, we renewed - in one year - five sets of contracts, and five of them are under the age of 23 for the first team. Then, in this period, summer to summer, we signed 10 players and seven out of the 10 are under 23 as well.
"So what I would like to explain is that it is not about this summer, it is about the project. It is about what we want to do. We have started the project, we are in the middle, so it is not just one window and go, it is window, window, window, window.
"We have to consider every single step, now is another one, I think in this one we consolidated a big step, I am really pleased because the players we signed are what we are looking for, so I see, and Mikel [sees] a much more balanced squad in terms of age, profile and in terms of some players who can get a lot of responsibility like Thomas [Partey], Granit [Xhaka], [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, [Alexandre] Lacazette.
We see the balance in the squad is much better, but again this is not the end. People have to understand we are still on the journey to go where this club deserves to be.
In addition to White, Odegaard and Ramsdale, Arteta also added Nuno Tavares (21) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (21) to his squad, before securing the deadline day signing of right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu (22).
Edu has come under fire for his transfer dealings of late, especially those departing N5.
In a period of transition, with a 'new project' well underway, the only notable outgoings this summer were Joe Willock, who left the club for Newcastle United in a £25 million deal, Hector Bellerin, a long-term servant to the club who left for Real Betis on loan and Willian, who tore up his contract in favour of a move to Brazil.
Despite injury problems and Covid-19 related issues, players such as Sead Kolasinac and Mohammed Elneny, who had previously been left out in the cold at Arsenal and found themselves near the exit door, both played in Arsenal's 5-0 hammering to Manchester City last week.
Granit Xhaka flirted with a move to AS Roma, but the two club’s failed to reach an agreement, and Xhaka, who seemed open to the move, was offered a new contract by Arsenal.
The Gunners currently sit bottom of the Premier League table after their worst start to a league campaign since 1954, and will hope to get their season off and running next weekend when they host 19th placed Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium.