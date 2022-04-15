Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said he "respects the opinions" of fans who gathered to protest outside the club's Carrington training ground.

United are currently seventh in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Spurs, and have been knocked out of the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

Ad

Their ownership has come under fire this season after another season without silverware, uninspired performances and yet another manager.

Transfers Man Utd identify top transfer target with Ronaldo expected to leave - Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO

Some two dozen fans gathered on Friday lunchtime to protest the club's ownership and their disastrous season, brandishing banners reading 'Glazers out' and 'Disgrace - Not fit to wear the shirt'.

But Rangnick said he understood the fans' disappointment and respected their concerns.

"We all know football is a game of passion and emotions, we can all understand," he said.

"I can understand our supporters are disappointed with our standing in the table and the performance we showed at Everton, at least after we conceded that first goal.

“But I still believe our supporters are one of the best if not the best in England and as long as they do that protest in a peaceful way and support the team in the stadium, they have a right to express their opinion.”

Rangnick was appointed as interim boss until the end of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November.

But the club have been strongly linked with a permanent move for Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, although Rangnick said he remained focused on the club's match against Norwich this weekend.

"I don't know if it's a done deal and my reply is the same as Erik ten Hag," he added.

"My focus is on the game against Norwich, prepare the team on a higher level for the game.

"We all know he’s a good manager, done a good job at Ajax and former clubs but it doesn't make sense if I tell you what I think of another coach."

Rangnick also confirmed that Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Fred would all miss out through injury.

And the German insisted that injuries have meant the club have struggled for consistency.

"We had quite a few games we played well as a team. What we couldn't do is do it in a sustainable way and a longer period of time," he said.

"I can imagine what the reasons are and without using that as an excuse or an alibi we have lost a few players since West Ham.

"We lost three of our strikers who were all part of that game. Right now, we are missing Fred and Scott McTominay, our two defensive midfielders.

"This is also probably one of the reasons why we are not playing sustainably."

Transfers Kane to snub Man Utd and stay at Tottenham this summer - reports A DAY AGO