Pep Guardiola has said he will support whatever decision the Premier League decides regarding a possible Covid-19 shutdown, but feels the problem is one society has to play a part to solve.

Guardiola’s City beat Newcastle 4-0 on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the table, but there were a host of games postponed as coronavirus ripped through clubs.

The Premier League will meet on Monday to discuss their options, with the possibility of a “circuit breaker” shutdown on the cards.

Guardiola will not question whatever decision is taken, but feels people in the streets need to play a part to limit transmission.

“I will support the doctors and scientists and the Premier League’s decision," he said

“I see people in the street, nobody wearing a mask, nobody social distancing. That’s why it will happen sooner or later.

“We try to create a good environment to realise the danger is still here. We have to try it knowing it’s not easy, it’s a problem worldwide that’s still there. The virus is there, the new variant.

We will support what the Premier League decides."

Reflecting on his side’s win over Newcastle, Guardiola said: “Exceptional [result], in a not very good performance at all.

“We were lucky for the goal we scored at the beginning of the game. The second goal was a brilliant action from Joao [Cancelo], but the way we played in the first half was one of the poorest of the season.

“The first half was a dangerous position. The second half was much, much better.

“During the season this can happen. It’s normal. You can’t be brilliant all the time.

We more than deserved the victory but we know we can do better and better. In these types of games you might not be so brilliant, but the simple things we missed, not the complicated ones.

“To take a result is so important in this long season ahead of us.”

City will be top of the league on Christmas Day, and face Leicester at home on Boxing Day - should the fixture go ahead.

