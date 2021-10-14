Raheem Sterling has said that he would be open to a move away from Manchester City.

The 26-year-old England star has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad and has started just two out of their opening seven Premier League games. Speaking at the FT Business of Sport US summit, Sterling said he would consider a move.

"If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else, (for more game time), I would be open to it at this moment in time," said Sterling.

The 71-cap England forward also added that he would think about a move abroad, if such an opportunity was to present itself.

"As I said, football is the most important thing to me - challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well, to play abroad.

As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I have always had something down [in me] that maybe one day I would love to play abroad to see how I would come up against that challenge.

Sterling has only started twice in the league this season - their opening-day loss against Tottenham and the draw with Southampton - but head coach Pep Guardiola has previously insisted on the England player's importance to City.

“Do you know how many incredible successes we had in the last seasons yeah? Impossible without Raheem,” Guardiola said at the press conference before City's match against Southampton in the middle of September.

He’s such an important player.

However, in the same press conference Guardiola also intimated that Sterling's level had dropped off from last season.

“He reached an incredibly high standard and I have to tell him this is the standard we need, for you, for all of us.

"And I’m pretty sure he will get it. If he’s able to do it, he will do it. And I’m so optimistic that he will do a great season.”

Sterling moved to City from Liverpool in 2015 and has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups.

