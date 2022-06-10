Frenkie de Jong can thrive at Manchester United because he would be the only midfielder with his skillset, says Rafael van der Vaart.

De Jong has been linked with a move to the Manchester club, and while he has made it clear that he would prefer to stay at Barcelona, it becomes increasingly likely that the Catalan club will be forced to sell him due to the need for funds.

Having spent the last three seasons at the Nou Camp, De Jong, who has two years left on his contract, is reportedly reluctant to join a team that will not be playing in the Champions League.

However, former Dutch international, Van der Vaart, says that moving to Old Trafford is the right decision.

“At Manchester United, it will be just like at the national team, being the only one with his type of qualities,” he told Ziggo Sport.

“I would move to Manchester United if I was him, just do it!

“The Premier League is heaven for midfielders. Everyone says ‘it's quick!’ but it only looks like a fast-paced game because players lose the ball a lot there. Just look at Bergkamp, you can enjoy yourself there. I enjoyed myself there too.

“Frenkie is so good with the national team because he's the only midfielder with these types of qualities here and he does what he wants. At Barca, there are players who can do the same and maybe be better than you or have performed more. There is Pedri, Gavi, Busquets, and so on.

“As long as those other players are there, he is out of place at Barcelona . At United, he could play more like with the Dutch national team. Then he’s the only one of his kind.

“That transfer would be ideal. There is a coach who knows exactly what he can and cannot do. 'If he had to choose today, I would go to United if I were him,” continued Van der Vaart, referring to Erik Ten Hag, who coached De Jong for a season and a half at Ajax.

United are ramping up their search for midfield options, as both Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have confirmed that they will be leaving the club this summer.

Van der Vaart thinks that De Jong would be a perfect option to help come in.

“And United still need a little quality.”

Current reports in Spain suggest that De Jong’s agent will travel to Barcelona within the next two days to discuss the Dutch star’s future.

