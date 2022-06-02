Mohamed Salah expressed his regret after being on the losing side against Real Madrid in the Champions League final and said he would give up his personal awards to replay the match.

A goal from Vinicius Junior was enough to give Los Blancos a 14th European Cup triumph, and Salah admits that winning the Premier League golden boot, as well as the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Player of the Year awards are scant consolation for missing out on club football’s biggest prize.

Ad

He said: “Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works.

Premier League Liverpool trio join De Bruyne, Ronaldo and Kane on PFA men's shortlist A DAY AGO

“I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow.”

Salah scored 31 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who claimed a League and FA Cup domestic double.

But the Reds missed out on both the Premier League title and Champions League, as Liverpool came within touching distance of winning an unprecedented quadruple.

The 29-year-old’s future at Anfield is also up in the air, with his current contract due to expire at the end of next season.

Talks between the club and Salah have yet to reach a conclusion, and the Athletic reveals that Salah has already thought about his next destination, should he leave Merseyside.

Salah’s preference would reportedly be to remain in England, but he will not be going anywhere this summer, even if a new deal is not agreed going into next season.

In that case, any move would see Salah leave the club as a free agent following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

Champions League Salah confirms Liverpool stay next season, Mane to reveal decision after CL final 25/05/2022 AT 13:58