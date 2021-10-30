Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has joked that he would vote for himself in the race for the Ballon d’Or, saying: “If I don’t vote for me, who will?”

Jorginho has been shortlisted for the award following a stunning year in which he helped drive his club to Champions League glory and then followed that up by winning Euro 2020 with Italy.

However, the Ballon d’Or is traditionally the preserve of attacking players and the defensive midfielder faces competition this year from Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, among others.

You have to go back to 2006 to find the last time that the Ballon d’Or was handed over to a defensive player, when Fabio Cannavaro was rewarded for his role in Italy’s World Cup win.

Seemingly in a nod to that fact, Jorginho suggested that he would cast a vote for himself to make sure that he didn’t end up without at least one.

“If I don’t vote for me, who will vote? I want to have at least one vote! Just kidding,” Jorginho told ESPN Brasil.

“I believe I’d vote for Kevin de Bruyne for everything he’s been doing and for the beautiful football he’s been showing in recent years. For those who like football, it’s great to see him play because he understands football, he is a player with above-average intelligence.”

Jorginho has become an increasingly important player for Chelsea during his three years in west London.

The Italy international, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from Napoli in 2018, said that he had to find a way to play his game in the more physical environs of the Premier League.

“I’ve always tried to put my game in the Premier League, not the other way around,” the 29-year-old said.

“I learned the issue of physical contact and intensity. I put it in my style, because I don’t have the physical build to want to go into the Premier League style of running and brawling. I get this, I try to insert it into my style of play.”

