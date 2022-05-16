Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he wants to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club next season.

After a trophy-less, up-and-down campaign in United's fractured camp, some commentators expected Ronaldo to move on in search of a side better equipped for silverware.

Equally, some believed Ten Hag - famous for creating a young, vibrant side at Ajax - might have wanted to move on from the Portuguese star and begin a new era at Old Trafford.

But it would appear both parties are looking forward to their imminent working relationship.

Speaking on the eve of his move to Manchester - which looks likely to happen next week - Ten Hag told De Telegraaf: "Ronaldo is a giant, because of what he's already shown and I think he's still very ambitious.

"Of course I would like to keep him.

"He's been very important to Manchester United this year and can produce great statistics."

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach," Ronaldo said.

But we need to give him time. Things need to change the way he wants.

"I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best.

"We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

As of Monday, Ten Hag is already believed to have begun preparations for his new job in the Premier League - including discussions with existing staff members - especially given he has not gone on Ajax's post-season tour.

