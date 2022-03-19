Mikel Arteta revealed that Aaron Ramsdale will be ruled out for “a few weeks” with a hip injury, in a blow for both Arsenal and England.

Ramsdale has been a revelation between the sticks for the Gunners after keeping 12 clean sheets in 24 Premier League matches, second only to Ederson and Alisson who have kept 16 shut-outs.

Ad

Premier League Conte bites back at Arteta after Arsenal boss' complaints about fixture list A DAY AGO

“He has an injury in his oblique muscle and he will be out for a few weeks,” Arteta told BT Sport ahead of Arsenal’s match away at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ramsdale had previously come under scrutiny after seeing Diogo Jota’s strike beat him at his near post in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday, but Arteta spoke out in support of his shot-stopper in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“Oddly, he was gutted after the match,” Arteta said.





“It’s normal because he’s such a competitive boy, but he needs to realise that this is going to happen in your career.

"At this stage, and if you play for the national team, probably you are going to have a moment when you do something, and then instead of some part of the country, it will be the whole country [on your back].

“If you want to be at the top for 10, 15 or 20 years you have to be prepared for that. It’s about how you react in those moments.

“He wants to be there the next day, he wants to go and practice. He wants to see it. He’s very critical of himself so sometimes he needs to have some help to put things into perspective, and for him to realise as well how much he has contributed to the team.”

Gabriel Martinelli was the other absence from the Gunners line-up at Villa Park, with Arteta explaining that a sickness bug ruled him out of a trip to the West Midlands.

“He’s been sick for the last few days so he’s out of the squad unfortunately.”

Premier League ‘It's not very fair what they've done’ – Arteta hits out at Premier League over fixture scheduling 17/03/2022 AT 11:37