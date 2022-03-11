Thomas Tuchel has welcomed the suggestion that Chelsea place a message of peace on the front of their shirts.

Chelsea had the Three logo on their shirts during the win over Norwich on Thursday evening as the announcement came too late to source blank shirts.

But that will change for the home game with Newcastle on Sunday, and coach Tuchel would be open to a message of support for peace in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"We can always wear a message for peace,” Tuchel said at his press conference on Friday. “It can never be the wrong message.

“Maybe the worry is to find enough shirts to play in with the sanctions, but as long as we have enough shirts and the bus is full of fuel we will arrive and be competitive.”

Chelsea are currently banned for completing any transfers, and Tuchel said it is too soon to talk about his future beyond the end of the season.

"It’s maybe way too early to talk about it,” Tuchel said. “I don’t know exactly the rules about the current situation and I think, as the statement said from the club, there are negotiations and talks going on about the licence. So let’s see what’s coming.

"It makes not a lot of sense for me to comment on the situation now and give an outlook to the future in the summer.

“I trust in everybody who is in charge, I trust people who are in charge in the government to find a solution that keeps us going through the season, and gives us the possibility to be in charge of our actions in the summer.

"I think this is what we can do now. We were all surprised by the news and it is too early to have an outlook on the summer I guess."

Sunday’s clash against Newcastle is one of controversial owners, as Newcastle are backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Tuchel is unfazed by the talk of no neutrals being able to support either side.

"Maybe but I don’t care, I want us to win,” the German said. “I’m sorry but I don’t care too much about what the neutral spectators think about who should win it.”

