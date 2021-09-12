Jurgen Klopp has described Harvey Elliott’s leg injury as "bad", but refused to discuss what he said to referee Craig Pawson while his player was receiving treatment.

Elliott has made a seamless transition to life in the Premier League, and delivered another composed display against Leeds on Sunday.

The Leeds man was shown a straight red card, as Elliott was receiving treatment on the field.

Players from both sides had looks of shock on their face, suggesting it was a serious injury.

Elliott took to Instagram to post a message of thanks, raising hope that the injury may not be as serious as it looked at first sight.

He said: "Thank you for the messages. Road to recovery."

Klopp is waiting for more news on his player, but described the injury as bad.

“It is a bad injury,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Ankle, I heard it was dislocated and he is now in the hospital. So we have to wait.

“He is an incredible player, now he is out.

Do I want such a young boy to have this experience so early in his career? No.

“We have to be there. We will play football without him, but we will wait for him because he is a top, top, top player.”

Klopp was asked for his view on the decision to send off Struijk, and said it holds no relevance given Elliott’s injury.

"I couldn't care less (if it was a red card), it is not my business,” Klopp told the BBC. “It is a serious injury, definitely for an 18-year-old boy. The red card is not important.

“Two or three weeks he can play on, Harvey will not.”

The injury occurred in front of the two dugouts, and while Elliott was receiving attention Klopp entered the field of play to speak to referee Craig Pawson.

The Liverpool boss did not want to elaborate on what he said to the official.

“I saw the situation,” Klopp said. “I saw immediately the effect as his foot was not in the right place. So we were all shocked.”

Asked to elaborate on his discussion with Pawson, Klopp said: “It was nothing important. I am not sure it is the right moment to speak about these things.”

