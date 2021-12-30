Jamie Vardy has added to Leicester City’s injury woes, as a hamstring problem is likely to sideline the forward for a month.

The Foxes have had a mixed run of form, but bounced back from their 6-3 mauling by Manchester City to beat Liverpool on Tuesday

Victory over Liverpool came at a cost, as manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed the former England international aggravated a hamstring to the extent he faces a month out of action.

"He wasn't sure whether it was that (a clash with Joel Matip) or he felt something before but you could see he could sort of run on and soldier on and wanted to," Rodgers said. “But the scan has shown up that he could be three to four weeks.

“He felt it in the game at Liverpool in the Cup. If you saw that game, you could see the last half hour it was hindering his performance but it felt like it could play on and obviously we couldn't make any more changes.

“We didn't involve him at the weekend to give them that sort of maximum rest, even though he was on the bench but he was never really going to be available to play.

“And then obviously, the other night he just felt it towards the end of the game.”

The meeting with Liverpool was Leicester’s seventh game in the month of December, and Rodgers feels workload was a contributing factor in the injury to the 34-year-old.

“I just think the combination of games we've had affects the recovery time,” Rodgers said. “It's just a difficult period for players, especially for recovery.”

Should Vardy miss a month of action, he would sit out games against Norwich, Watford, Burnley and Brighton.

Leicester are back in action at home to Norwich on New Year’s Day.

