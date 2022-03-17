The Gunners face a quick turnaround in fixtures with a match away at Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, and Arteta highlighted how this will be repeated when his side face Chelsea and Manchester United in quick succession next month.

“Thank you so much to the Premier League to do that and they did it again when we have to play Chelsea and Manchester United,” he said.

“They want to give them any advantage, so I say to them today, thank you so much for doing that.”

Despite the gruelling programme, Arteta says that his squad will be ready for the test that awaits them at Villa Park in a bid to strengthen their grip on fourth.

“Don't worry, the players on Saturday will be there with energy. They will sleep and eat well, but thanks so much to the Premier League for putting the fixtures like this. It's very, very helpful.

“It's not very fair what they've done.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Arteta lands himself in hot water for his comments, but he can take solace from the fact his Arsenal side remain in pole position to secure Champions League football next season.

The Gunners are a point ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League table with a game in hand, with north London rivals Tottenham three places further aback in seventh. Spurs are three points behind Arteta’s men, albeit with a game in hand.

Arsenal have not appeared in Europe’s premier cup competition since the 2016/17 campaign, when they were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

Their eighth-place finish last season meant the Gunners failed to qualify for European cup competition for the first time since the 1994/95 campaign.

