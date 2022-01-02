Ralf Rangnick has said there is no prospect of Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United in January, but admitted there will be departures this month.

The German has been assessing his squad over the past few weeks, and has spoken of how important the Uruguayan forward is to his plans.

Ad

Cavani’s deal expires in the summer and there had been talk of him departing in January, with Barcelona reportedly interested, but Rangnick has shut down speculation over a move for the 34-year-old.

Premier League Rangnick revolution rolling with wild new formation - The Warm-Up 31/12/2021 AT 08:43

“I know from some players that they would want to leave,” Rangnick said. “We spoke about Edi and he knows that I will definitely not let him go. For me, he is a highly important player for the rest of the season, still playing in three competitions, so we will definitely need Edi.

“I would rather have another Edi on top of that but for me it’s clear that Edi has to stay.”

Anthony Martial is a player likely to be heading for the exit door, while the future of second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson is up in the air.

Rangnick refused to talk about individuals, but said his squad is on the flabby side.

“With regard to the other players, yes, our squad is maybe a little bit too big with regards to numbers,” Rangnick said. “But we still have Covid, we have three competitions, as I said, and I think we could do with a bigger squad than maybe in times without Covid.”

Donny van de Beek has struggled for playing time since joining the club from Ajax in 2020. Rangnick is aware of the Dutchman’s frustration, but is minded to keep him at Old Trafford.

"So far as I have got to know him he’s got a top mentality, he works hard in every training session,” Rangnick said. "He’s a team player through and through and there will be games where he will get his chance to play I’m sure.

“I also had a longer conversation with him last week about that and, again, of course it’s difficult for him right now because he also wants to play for the Dutch national team.

“He wants to qualify for himself and play in the World Cup in Qatar and in order to do that he needs to get game time here.

“But I still believe that we should keep him, that he should stay here, definitely until the end of this season and try to get as much game time as he possibly can.”

Premier League Rangnick unsure of January signings and rules out top-three finish 30/12/2021 AT 23:01