Ivan Toney has apologised to Brentford fans after the striker aimed a disparaging expletive at the club in a video that appeared on social media.

Toney was filmed saying "f*** Brentford" while partying in Dubai while on holiday during the current international break.

Brentford have said they are investigating the video, and Toney posted a statement on social media admitting that he ”used language that was unacceptable.”

"The video was cut short and edited but I have to accept the impact this has had and realise I should not have put myself in that position," Toney wrote.

"I have explained to the gaffer what happened and apologised to him but I also want to apologise to all Brentford fans. I respect the way you all support the team and I have to say how much I love playing for the club and for you.

"I'll be back at training next week, working hard to score more goals to win us more games for the rest of the season."

Toney netted 33 goals last season to help Brentford win promotion to England’s top flight for the first time in 74 years. He has netted six goals so far in the Premier League with Brentford sitting in 14th place after 23 games.

