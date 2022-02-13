Jurgen Klopp ruled out the possibility of James Milner announcing his retirement at the end of the season, and is keen to offer his vice-captain a new contract.

Milner’s current deal at Liverpool expires at the end of the season, but Klopp hopes that an agreement can be reached with the midfielder to extend his stay at Anfield.

He said, in quotes published by the Daily Mail : “There is no chance he will retire next year. He is desperate to play on. I understand that.

“Life after football is much longer than your career so it makes sense to extend playing as long as you can, it is better than other things.

“Milly will be fine after his career as well but he obviously loves what he is doing and he will play football next year, definitely.”

The 36-year-old arrived at Liverpool on a free transfer from Manchester City in July 2015, and has amassed an impressive haul of silverware in the last six years on Merseyside.

He has won the Premier League, Champions League, Supercup and the World Club Cup in a glittering spell at Anfield.

This followed on from a successful spell at Manchester City, where he won his first two Premier League titles, alongside the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The Leeds academy graduate has been hailed as the best free transfer in Premier League history, and is reportedly a big influence in the dressing room.

Milner has been tipped to become a coach at Anfield after his retirement, but there is talk that he could make an emotional return to Elland Road before the midfielder hangs up his boots. It was at Leeds where he became the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer as a 16-year-old in November 2002, but since saw that record broken by Everton’s James Vaughan.

If he carries on playing next season, then Milner will complete 20 years as a top-flight player, having also represented Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the division.

In total, Milner has made 23 appearances across all competitions this season, but managed just 10 starts in that time.

The midfielder will be targeting more game time when the Reds face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp’s side have the huge task of clawing back Manchester City’s 12-point lead at the top of the table, albeit with the advantage of having two games in hand over Pep Guardiola’s side.

