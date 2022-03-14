Jamie Carragher has hit back at Chelsea fans for being “hypocritical” after he was criticised for saying Manchester United should look to appoint Thomas Tuchel as their next manager.

Chelsea are mired in uncertainty after the UK government announced sanctions on Russian club owner Roman Abramovich.

Ad

Premier League 'No doubt' - Tuchel commits to Chelsea until end of season 13 HOURS AGO

Carragher was at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea’s win over Newcastle at the weekend and was not impressed with some of the comments that came his way.

“I had a few heated discussions at Stamford Bridge yesterday,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Chelsea supporters, the same as any set of supporters, are very passionate about their club and at this moment feel like the world’s attacking them and they are defending their club.

“I get that, but I wouldn’t change my opinion on it and the reason why I think it’s a little bit hypocritical of Chelsea supporters is that if teams, whether that’s Manchester United with the manager or people thinking they can get Chelsea’s players and take advantage of the situation they are in right now... Chelsea have been doing that for 20 years.

“That was the big thing of Roman Abramovich coming in: we can throw our money about and get who we want. We are going to go to Manchester United, they’re a money-making machine and we want to become that, we are going to get Peter Kenyon their CEO, we’ll go to Liverpool and get the best midfielder in Europe [Steven Gerrard] and destabilise that club for two summers, didn’t get him but we’ll get Ashley Cole, [an] Invincible, won everything at Arsenal.

“Get caught tapping up? Doesn’t matter, we’ll pay the fine. England flying at the time with Sven-Goran Eriksson. England manager? We want him as Chelsea manager, don’t worry what he’s doing with the FA or England, we’ll have him and we’ll pay the fine, don’t worry.

“They win the Youth Cup every year or get to the final, not because they have the best coaches or best academy, because they basically take the best players from every club in this country and relocate the family and give the dad a scouting job.”

There have reportedly been a number of parties interested in buying Chelsea from Abramovich, who has invested heavily in the club after taking over in 2003.

The deadline for bids is Friday and Carragher says he hopes the next time he visits Stamford Bridge he will not face the same opposition from fans.

“Chelsea Football Club have taken advantage of every other club in the last 20 years because of Roman Abramovich," he added.

“So if I give an opinion on someone taking advantage of them that’s just a fact, a way of life, and that’s the way it may be for Chelsea and you have to accept that. Some of the things with Chelsea in terms of closing the club shop and stopping young kids getting Mason Mount on the back of the shirt, I don’t agree with that and I don’t want Chelsea to go to the wall.

“But if that’s my opinion of it I certainly don’t want Chelsea fans next time I go there questioning that opinion because that is exactly what Chelsea have done for 20 years.”

Premier League 'We go day by day' - Cech on Chelsea's future without Abramovich YESTERDAY AT 15:24