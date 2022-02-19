Jamie Carragher has said that “it looks like we could have a title race” after Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham.

Spurs went ahead at the Etihad thanks to an early goal from Dejan Kulusevski, who rolled the ball into an empty net following a fantastic through-ball from Harry Kane and a galloping run from Son Heung-min which ended in an inch-perfect assist.

Having been pegged back by Ilkay Gundogan just after the half-hour mark, the league leaders went 2-1 behind when Kane fired home from close range midway through the second half. Despite being awarded a penalty in injury time which was scored by Riyad Mahrez, City’s fate was sealed when Kane headed home right at the death.

While Pep Guardiola’s side remain six points clear at the top of the Premier League, they have played one game more than Liverpool in second and now look significantly more vulnerable.

Appearing on Sky Sports after the match, Carragher suggested that his former side were right back in the mix for the title.

“I’d still favour Man City, obviously, they’ve got the game with Liverpool to come at the Etihad,” he said. “I think Liverpool’s fixtures may be a little bit tougher, off the top of my head.

“But, certainly for Liverpool, in the next four or five days, it now feels like their league game against Leeds is maybe more important than the [Carabao Cup] final on the Sunday against Chelsea.

“I think there was a little bit of hope that Liverpool could do something and there was maybe a glimmer of hope when Man City dropped points at Southampton [in January], because that was the first time in such a long time where they hadn’t dropped anything at all.

“You very rarely see a Pep Guardiola team get pegged back, so I’d still say they’re in the hot seat, if you like, and it’s still a big thing for any team – Tottenham have done it today, but even a team of Liverpool’s quality – to come here and win.

“It will not be easy, but I think the great thing – and not just for Liverpool supporters, but for the country – is that it looks like we could have a title race.

“I think, maybe four to six weeks ago, we felt that wasn’t going to be the case. So long may it continue.”

Carragher also had an affectionate dig at fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards, joking that the former City defender had said the title race was over “weeks ago”.

Asked whether he felt any differently about City’s title credentials, Richards said: “I think, with Liverpool, when you’re in a title race… when I was at City and we were ahead, and then Man United went ahead, the pressure was off.

“You want to be behind, fighting, because when you’re in that top spot you’re looking over your shoulder... I just think that will give Liverpool a lot of confidence, that, today.”

