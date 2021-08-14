After making just two appearances for Manchester United during the 2019/20 season, Jesse Lingard admitted he was in a dark place, and during the bad periods he would resort to drinking at night.

The Manchester United and England midfielder chatted to Jamie Redknapp for the Daily Mail about his struggles with mental health, how he coped with online abuse and what could have been after he flirted with a move to China before putting pen to paper on a career-changing loan spell at West Ham United.

“My confidence was shot,” Lingard said. “You can be that happy-go-lucky guy, bouncing around the training ground but deep down, you’re wearing that smile as a mask."

Lingard explained how it took his brother, Louie Scott, to show him videos of his England U21 days to remind the Manchester United star what a good player he was, as Lingard struggled to win a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“I thought, ‘you know what? I can't throw this away'. It gave me confidence, and that first lockdown gave me a chance to re-evaluate what I wanted in life,” Lingard explained.

Scott admitted the online abuse got so bad during Lingard’s darkest moments that he didn't even want to go and fill his car up with petrol, saying he felt ‘powerless’ in trying to help his brother.

Scott said: “There were matches where I had to leave because I knew he wasn't right and I felt helpless. You know when you see a boxer on his last legs, ready to be knocked out? That's what I was seeing and at the same time, the vultures came for him. They were picking away. There was a lot of online abuse.

“I'm his big brother. I needed to make sure this kid could go on and live his life. He didn't want to fill up his car with petrol as he didn't want to go out. I felt powerless.”

“I was bottling things up,” Lingard said. “I wasn’t telling anyone what was going on.

We had times during the bad periods when I started to resort to drinking at night and that wasn't me. My dad's never been a big drinker. My mum's never been a big drinker. I was bottling up so much in my head that I had resorted to drinking to try to ease the pain.

"Louie was looking at me and thinking, 'That's not my brother'. I've never been a big drinker, but I was resorting to that for my own peace. When I finally opened up and started speaking to family, it really helped. I owe it to them."

Lingard admitted at his lowest point, he needed to get away from England altogether to properly focus on his football.

“I was thinking, 'I need to get away from England'. Not to Spain, but to China or Saudi Arabia, somewhere to stay out of the limelight and only concentrate on football.” Lingard said.

“When lockdown came, I wanted to use that to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together and then show people what I could do.”

His brother Louie and Alexandros Alexiadis, coach of Greece U17s, helped Lingard turn his career around with ‘Project Jesse 2.0’, which eventually led to the forward returning to the England squad.

“We had Alex on board and he was giving me an analysis of every upcoming opponent of United's, just in case I played,” Lingard said. “I didn't get the game time I wanted but eventually we got the move to West Ham and that was perfect.”

On his United return, Lingard said he ‘walked back in full confidence’.

“I've come back from a successful loan, player of the month, goal of the month, going away with England. It shows how far I've come,”he explained. “I've been doing well in pre-season. Ole's told me that himself. There's not much more I can do than that.”

