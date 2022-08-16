Joachim Andersen has reported 300-400 abusive messages to the police, including death threats, after Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez was sent off on Monday night.

Since the game, Andersen has confirmed he has reported hundreds of abusive messages received on Instagram to the police, and has pleaded with the social media company to act.

"Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night," he said.

"I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act tough online.

"Hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this,” he added.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace and Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on August 15, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barra Image credit: Eurosport

Andersen shared some of the examples of abuse he received on his social media, including death threats.

Crystal Palace have spoken to Andersen, who reportedly feels ok, but felt “enough was enough” and wanted to speak up about the abuse.

A spokesperson for Meta, the owners of Instagram and Facebook, said: "We have strict rules against bullying and harassment and we are in direct contact with Joachim's team on the issue.

"Because direct messages are private spaces, we don't proactively look for hate speech or bullying in the same way we do in other places, and we need someone to report the message in app before we can take action.

"No one thing will fix this challenge overnight, but we're continuing our work with the industry and Government to help keep our community safe from abuse."

In a bid to stamp down on online hate-crime, it was announced in June that people convicted of football-related online hate crime can now receive banning orders, which would stop them from attending matches, whilst a 2021 PFA study found 44% of Premier League players received abuse online.

In March, the Premier League said it had opened more than 400 investigations into the abuse of its players, managers, match officials and their families over the past year.

