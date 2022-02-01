Joao Cancelo has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City until 2027.

The full-back has been one of City’s standout performers over the last 12 months and has been a regular starter under Pep Guardiola this season.

He has made 106 appearances since joining City from Juventus in 2019.

“Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement,” he told the club website.

“City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class team-mates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day.

“There is nowhere better to play football and it’s a pleasure to work here. I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions.

“This new contract means I now have complete focus on improving my game and winning more trophies with this team.”

Only goalkeeper Ederson has played more minutes than Cancelo this season.

The Portugal international has become a key figure for Pep Guardiola, drifting inside the pitch and creating chances and scoring goals to add to City’s attacking threat.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Joao is the ultimate professional. He absolutely loves football and applies himself every single day in a bid to become better.

“He sets really high standards, and any young player should observe the way Joao applies himself if they want a blueprint for success. Not only does he have incredible talent, he also displays perfect dedication to this sport. That’s why he can play so many games at such a high level. His consistency during the last two seasons has been amazing.

“He is so versatile. Whether he plays right-back, left-back or in midfield, he operates at the same high level. That is a dream for a manager. I am really happy he has signed, and I can’t wait to see him develop in the coming years.”

