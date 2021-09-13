Chelsea have condemned the “totally unacceptable” abuse aimed at John McGinn and vowed to identify the supporter heard using “abusive language of a sectarian nature” on Saturday.

Aston Villa lost 3-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on the weekend.

Since the match, a video has been circulating on social media showing Scotland international McGinn going over to take a corner when the shouts from one fan can be heard.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, former Chelsea midfielder Pat Nevin said: “I’ve just received video of vile sectarian comments aimed at the fabulous John McGinn at Stamford Bridge.

Heading there now for tomorrow’s game and will talk to the club. You get vile abuse from many fans of many clubs, but this is NO excuse! I hope and expect investigations!

Chelsea have since confirmed they will investigate the matter.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an individual using abusive language of a sectarian nature in the crowd at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn the language used.

“The club is working to identify the person involved and will take the strongest possible action against them.”

Chelsea then shared a number for supporters to call if they were in “that area of the ground and has information that can assist the Club’s investigation”.

