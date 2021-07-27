TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

JT phone... who?

It’s October 2021 and John Terry is still waiting for the first managerial sacking of the season in the Premier League or Championship.

Patrick Vieira has ridden the storm at Crystal Palace despite a tough start with defeats to Chelsea, Brentford, West Ham, Tottenham and Liverpool, while Watford’s manager for the month Xisco Munoz (honestly had to Google that) has enjoyed a so-so start.

Meanwhile, Jody Morris is struggling at Swansea, but the board are keen to give their new appointment time in his first proper managerial role.

Why didn’t they give me the job? Terry thinks, watching on. After all, I’m a Premier League leg-end like Waz and Frank with no prior managerial experience, that should make me a shoo-in for a Championship gig.

This, of course, hasn’t happened. It’s not October, obviously, and that didn’t really need to be pointed out, but it’s late July and John Terry has left Aston Villa as assistant head coach with no clear indication of what his next move could be.

The powers that be at Swansea may well look past Morris and other frontrunner Russell Martin to pursue Terry, but if not then the former Chelsea skipper may find himself patiently waiting for a sacking.

In the meantime, he’s off to Europe. "My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager,” he said, when Villa confirmed his departure yesterday.

It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge.

The location of that next challenge remains unclear, but expect to see his name make the top five with bookmakers every time a manager goes this autumn.

Thanks for the memories (the rabonas)

Erik Lamela departs these shores and so let’s thank the football gods he gave us that goal against Arsenal last season before leaving Tottenham.

Arguably the standout moment of a predominantly dull and behind-closed-doors Premier League campaign, Lamela’s rabona (his second for Spurs… amazingly) will live long in the memory, while he endeared himself to Spurs fans for his give-all attitude and tendency to pick up yellow cards.

In return, Spurs have signed Bryan Gil from Sevilla, the youngster with three Spain caps under his belt and a hairdo that resembles teenagers from the 2000s who would go to house parties wearing those awful Topman t-shirts (guilty, probably).

Nevertheless, it’s out with the old (29), and in with the new (20), and while we should really focus more on Gil, we can’t help but be startled by the Lamela side of this story, with the Argentine the last of the ‘Spurs Seven’ (no one called them that, ever) to leave the club eight years after they joined to try and, as one, replace Gareth Bale.

Following Christian Eriksen, Roberto Soldado, Paulinho, Etienne Capoue, Vlad Chiriches and Nacer Chadli out the door, so long, Lamela.

Rooney injures his own player…

It has been a tumultuous few days for Wayne Rooney – with Sky Sports reporting the Derby manager’s representatives have contacted police regarding an alleged attempt to entrap the former England captain – and now it appears one of his players is out for 12 weeks after picking up an injury in training…

The person who inflicted the injury? None other than Rooney himself, having gone in for a 50-50 challenge with Jason Knight and leaving the midfielder out for up to three months with an ankle injury.

Won’t somebody please find us the footage. Bielsa?

IN OTHER NEWS

Varane – when?

Raphael Varane to Manchester United could be completed in the next few minutes , hours, days or maybe weeks. It’s that transfer-windowly reminder that the constant drip-feeding of information makes the whole process rather tedious, and so with terms close to being agreed, how close exactly will determine when the next steps can start taking place so the final steps can finally finalise everything. You get what we mean.

IN THE CHANNELS

Or make that ON the channels?

It might not topple Jamie Vardy’s story but Robert Lewandowski is getting the Amazon Prime treatment apparently. Maybe it’ll land him an Oscar after he was robbed of the Ballon d’Or.

RETRO CORNER

Seeing that it’s Jose Luis Chilavert’s birthday (56 today!) gives us the easy excuse to notify anyone too young to remember the name that this man was a goalkeeper with a difference. A goalscoring ‘keeper, including eight for Paraguay, and this long-ranger against River Plate.

COMING UP

right now, or already done. Either way, Olympic football. Depending on what time you’ll be reading this, there will be some action coming up, taking place, or already done. Either way, check our schedule and have a watch

