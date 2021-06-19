Jurgen Klinsmann says he would be interested in the vacant managerial role at Tottenham if he was offered it.

Klinsmann has taken charge of Germany, Bayern Munich, USA and most recently Hertha Berlin, who he left in February 2020 after just ten weeks, in his managerial career.

And the former Tottenham striker, who had two stints playing for the club in 1994-95 and 97-98, says he called chairman Daniel Levy when previous manager Jose Mourinho was dismissed in April.

Klinsmann admits he would still love to take the job if the opportunity came up.

"Spurs is still in my heart," the 56-year-old told BBC Sport.

"Absolutely would I consider that, but if he doesn't want to I cannot force it. I called him [Levy] after he let Mourinho go.

"I said 'Daniel, what's the case now?' and he said 'I have so much to do right now, I have to sort things out at the club and let's talk later on'.

"Then I saw all the different names walking in and talking and walking out. And the same still."

