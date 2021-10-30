Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that his side’s 2-2 draw with Brighton ‘feels like defeat’.

The Premier League champions were 2-0 up midway through the first half and looked to be on course for three points to maintain their pursuit with Chelsea ahead of them.

However Graham Potter’s men hit back with two goals of their own to secure a point as Thomas Tuchel’s side pulled clear.

Speaking after the game, Klopp told the BBC that: "It feels like a defeat. It's not only because we were 2-0 up and didn't win, it's because the game I saw, we scored two of the most beautiful goals I've ever seen us score, which were disallowed.

"The pressing goal for Sadio was just unlucky, if you want to teach pressing, you would show this situation. But disallowed for handball, I guess.

"Top moments in the first half where we showed how we can hurt Brighton, played some top passes through the centre and played really good football but were only 2-0.

"In the second half, we were not good enough. The body language I didn't like at all. It was like 'oh my God, it's really tough'. Yeah, it was clear before the game.

"The best way to defend Brighton is to have the ball yourself and play in the spaces where they are exposed, but we didn't do that and that's a problem."

