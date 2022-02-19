Liverpool striker Mo Salah said it ‘feels pretty great’ to have reached 150 goals for the club as his side beat Norwich 3-1 on Saturday.

The win keeps up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City, who were seven points clear before they kicked off their evening game at home to Tottenham.

Liverpool were trailing 1-0 but three second-half goals saw them win out comfortable winners at Anfield.

Speaking of the slow start after the game, Salah said:“We were struggling in the beginning when we conceded the goal but I think we played good football [in the] first half. The second half, we conceded the goal, so the game became tougher.

“But we managed to come back and it’s a great result. Of course I’m happy to score 150. I’m always proud to score for this club, and the most important thing is to win games, which is what we did today.”

Klopp emphasised the importance of Salah given the injury problems with two other forwards at the club.

"Diogo (Jota) was not available and we don't know how long it will take Bobby Firmino has a muscle problem and is out for a while, so we have to keep the boys fit and create a spirit like the boys did today in the game,” he said.

Of Salah he said: "Outstanding, great number, he played a different position and did exceptionally well, then when he played the natural position he did well again."

