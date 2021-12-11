Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his side were "outstanding" for much of their 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

The match marked the return of Steven Gerrard, Villa’s new manager, to Anfield but he was unable to secure the win for his current side.

Ad

Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot midway through the second half for the decisive goal of the game.

Premier League ‘Emotions were boiling’ - Tuchel plays down Chelsea scuffle with Leeds 34 MINUTES AGO

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: "For 75 minutes we were outstanding. Clearly the better side and played in all the areas we needed to play. We created moments.

"But we go 1-0 up and... Then the game opens up, let me say it like this. We lost the rhythm. That's a problem in football so you have to hold it from the beginning."

Klopp acknowledged the strange atmosphere from having Gerrard arrive as an opponent to the team, rather than a supporter or player.

"[Steven Gerrard] is obviously a good coach. It is really strange when you meet before the game. A lot of the coaching staff from your own club is strange. They do what they do and everything is OK,” he explained.

Premier League Opinion: 100 Premier League goals milestone proves Sterling's brilliance AN HOUR AGO