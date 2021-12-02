Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's cruise to victory against Everton as his side's "best performance" at Goodison Park during his time at the club.

Victory kept Liverpool in touch with fellow title chasers Chelsea and Manchester City, and Klopp could not hide his pleasure at full-time, but revealed that Salah was still left disappointed despite another match-winning star-turn.

"He was angry after the game! He wanted to score the third one," Klopp said of the Egyptian, who now has 13 goals in the Premier League this season.

"I don’t take these things for granted. His second goal, you have to force these kind of mistakes.

"Mo put [Seamus] Coleman under pressure to win that ball and from then on it is a good chance he will score.

"We have momentum but it was by far the best performance since I’ve been at Liverpool at Goodison.

"Before the game people told me that in derbies form or shape doesn’t count, I see it totally different."

The defeat leaves Everton 14th, level on points with the two sides behind them and just five points clear of the bottom three.

It was another tough night for Rafael Benitez against his former club, with sections of the home support chanting "Rafa out" as Everton struggled and slipped to another defeat.

They are now eight games without a win, and supporters also made their frustrations at chairman Bill Kenwright and Marcel Brands, the director of football at the club.

Benitez confessed after the game that he had not heard the chanting, but insisted that he did not fear for his job despite a humbling derby defeat.

“No, I am a professional and I have enough experience,” Benitez replied when asked if he felt he was now under serious pressure.

“I can see a team that is giving everything. The commitment of the players is there. We have to analyse the commitment, the effort and the desire of the players and after that, we have to make the right decisions.

“Everybody has to be disappointed, we have lost the derby, but we lost because we made mistakes against a top side. You have seen how much money Liverpool have been spending and they have been successful over the last few years and it can happen if you make mistakes. Against other teams maybe not, but against a top side you suffer.”

