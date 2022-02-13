Jurgen Klopp praised his Liverpool side's ability to deal with a potential "banana skin" as they ground out a narrow 1-0 win at Burnley

Fabinho popped up in the box to land the winner just before half-time to continue his fine goalscoring form that has seen him notch five times in seven matches.

And the Reds' win kept the gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League to nine points.

Burnley huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser but Alisson and the rest of the Liverpool defence held firm on a typically wintry afternoon at Turf Moor.

Klopp said to Sky Sports: "A perfect afternoon. Raining and windy. We scored from a set-piece and it was a brilliant goal to be honest, a counter-pressing goal.

"Everything today was set up to be a banana skin for us. The balls in the air were so tricky to defend because the wind came from all directions. We played the circumstances rather than suffered from them.

"Most of their chances were offside but of course they had their moments, that is clear. They have quality but we dealt with it pretty well.

"We like each other, we respect each other. We have to work incredibly hard and that is what the boys did. We made our shirts dirty.

"I am really happy because I know how difficult it is to come here. Absolutely satisfied."

Of his run in front of goal, Brazilian midfielder Fabinho said: "[It's] really impressive! I always try to help the team. When you score goals you are always confident the ball will come to you. I always try to be ready and try to follow every ball, go for first balls and second balls.

"It is always hard to play here. Burnley is a tough place to come. Sometimes we forget to play football a little bit because we want to fight for the second balls but when we had the ball on the ground we created chances.

"We didn't score the second goal but defensively the team was very good today. A nice three points.

"We have to think game after game [about catching City]. We play every three days with other competitions as well. Everyone has to be ready, we don't have injured players and that is good for us.

"We have to try to win every game and before we next play them we have the chance to be next to them."

