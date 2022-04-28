Jurgen Klopp has committed his future to Liverpool after signing a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2026.

Klopp's existing deal was set to expire in 2024 but the German has put pen to paper to remain in charge of the Anfield giants for a further two years.

Assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz have also extended their contracts and will continue to work alongside Klopp.

“There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news," Klopp told the club's website. "Delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start.

“There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.

“This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?

“Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’

The former Borussia Dortmund boss initially joined Liverpool in 2015, and has won both the Champions League and Premier League title in his time at the club.

This year, the club are on course for an unprecedented quadruple as they look to sweep all before them both at home and abroad.

Liverpool are currently second in the league, just one point behind Manchester City with five games to play, having already won the Carabao Cup earlier this season and are also in the FA Cup final.

The news of Klopp's extension comes 24 hours after a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Klopp had previously hinted that he might now renew his contract at Anfield, saying in March, "that will be me, thank you very much” in relation to his contract running until 2024.

However, the 54-year-old appears to have now changed his mind.

