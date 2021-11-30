Jurgen Klopp admits he was surprised that Mohamed Salah did not place higher in the Ballon d’or standings – and that Robert Lewandowski did not win the award.

Jorginho came third, with Karim Benzema fourth, N’Golo Kante fifth, and Cristiano Ronaldo sixth.

“I was surprised by his position to be honest,” said Liverpool manager Klopp about Salah, who has been in sparkling form this season.

“It's the Ballon d'Or, journalists vote? It's your vote. If you think he should be higher up, you convince your colleagues.

"You can always give it to Lionel Messi for the career he has had but if you don't give it to Lewandowski this time then it's quite tricky to give it to him at all. And yes, Mo should definitely have been higher up.”

Salah has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 13 Premier League games this season.

He will be keen to add to his tally when Liverpool face out-of-form Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

“We know there are some special things around derbies but it's a football game as well, that's how we approach it,” said Klopp.

“We understand the supporters' soul and we try to fill their wishes. Derbies are in focus but we approach it like a [normal] football game.

"I am not seeking joy during games. I can watch them back if they are good. Form matters, especially when it's good. We have to play good football and we're difficult to play against when we do. That's what we try."

Liverpool have only suffered one defeat this season and have scored 10 goals in their last three matches without conceding.

Meanwhile, Everton are without a win since September 25 and pressure is reportedly mounting on manager Rafael Benitez after a loss against Brentford last time out.

“We have three points at stake,” said Klopp. “We just try to win it, nothing to do with their 'special situation' over their coach or whatever. I watched the Brentford game but switched off after final whistle, have no idea how [the reaction from fans] was there.”

Klopp also added that he is hopeful Joe Gomez and Naby Keita will return to training next week.

Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones remain sidelined.

“We have to wait,” said Klopp regarding Jones. “I think once every two weeks they always make another examination. Curtis is completely fine, but we have to be careful with it and so we cannot rush it. I think the next test is tomorrow and then we will know more.

“Bobby is good but he is still a couple of weeks away from being fully back, but he is doing pretty much everything just with the extent of the injury we have to be careful, but it’s all fine.”

