Liverpool have four players back after recovering from coronavirus as they prepare to play Leicester City on Tuesday.

The German’s men travel to the King Power Stadium as they look to keep in touch with current league leaders Manchester City, who beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day.

“Yeah, the boys who had to isolate, or had COVID, are back,” Klopp said, reported the club’s official website.

“That means Fab [Fabinho], Virgil [van Dijk], Curtis [Jones] and Thiago [Alcantara]. Thiago was the latest, he came back and trained yesterday for the first time with the team.

We have one young player who is now isolating and two staff. It’s really tricky, every morning when you come in it’s a little bit like a lottery.

"You hope it’s all fine and then one case… that’s the situation, but apart from that we are fine.”

