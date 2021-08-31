Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has been named England’s men’s player of the year.

The midfielder has thrived at Elland Road, and took the step up to the Premier League in his stride last term.

His all-action displays in midfield caught the eye of England boss Gareth Southgate who included Phillips in his Euro 2020 squad.

Phillips forced his way into the starting XI and played every game of the tournament, forging a fine understanding with Declan Rice.

England fell to Italy at the final hurdle, but Phillips’ stock increased on the back of his efforts for the Three Lions.

And he certainly caught the eye of fans, as over 40,000 voted for the Leeds man.

Phillips beat off Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling who filled second and third places respectively.

