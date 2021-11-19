Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that star attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne tested positive for Covid-19 over the international break and will be out for 10 days.

Speaking at his press conference Guardiola confirmed that De Bruyne is vaccinated and his symptoms at the moment are minor.

"Unfortunately Kevin got a positive covid test in Belgium and needs ten days," said Guardiola.

"Of course he was vaccinated so now he is more protected. Hopefully the symptoms will be minor and he can come back"

If he has to serve the full 10-day quarantine De Bruyne will miss the home matches against Everton, PSG and West Ham over the next week, potentially returning away at Aston Villa on December 1.

City will be hopeful that the 30-year-old will be able to provide two negative tests that will allow him to return to action sooner.

City currently top Group A in the Champions League but they could go down to second should they lose to Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG.

In the Premier League they currently sit second, three points behind leaders Chelsea and level on points with West Ham who are in third. Fourth-placed Liverpool are just one point behind.

