Newcastle United have suffered a big injury blow with the news that Kieran Trippier has fractured a bone in his foot.

Trippier has quickly established himself as a key player after joining from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

The right-back has scored free-kicks in the last two games as Newcastle have won three in a row to start to pull clear of the relegation zone.

A statement from the club said: “Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club's upcoming fixtures after fracturing a bone in his foot during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

“Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

“Everyone at the club wishes Kieran a speedy recovery.”

The Athletic reports the 31-year-old will undergo surgery this week in a bid to return as quickly as possible.

Newcastle have not won three league games in a row since Rafa Benitez was in charge in 2018.

Former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas said on Sunday that it would be “disastrous” if Trippier’s injury is serious.

“He is already that important to them,” said Jenas on Match of the Day.

Howe hails 'magical' Saint-Maximin and Trippier's impact for Newcastle

“Trippier has obviously scored a couple of excellent goals for Newcastle this week, but there's a much bigger picture to what he has brought to the club since joining last month than just his brilliant free-kicks.

“As well as his ability, I'm talking about his personality - and the impact he has had on his team-mates to help them start to turn around the situation they are in.

“I didn't play with Trippier at Tottenham because I had left before he joined, but I know plenty of people who did. They have told me what he is like - someone who keeps a level head in the dressing room and is also a calming influence to have around you on the pitch, with or without the ball.

“You can tell how highly thought of he already is at Newcastle because Magpies manager Eddie Howe made him captain for the Villa game when Jamaal Lascelles was unwell. I can understand why.”

